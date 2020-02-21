His biggest secret is uncovered and Vin Diesel is no longer the same!

His facet of hard has the days counted

Between the number of muscles that strive to grow in your body and the face of a few friends that Vin Diesel has, you have to recognize that it is scary. Nor is it that the roles he plays in the cinema help a lot to change this perception or that he strives to change it, why is he known for that! Although today it has been known that the actor, deep down, is a romantic!

And all this while waiting for the premiere in the United States of ‘Bloodshot ‘, his new movie, extended for two consecutive times in America with the consequent delay for the Spanish territory. Although seeing Eiza González and Vin on the same tape well deserves a little more wait, right?

But we talked about the less known facet of the interpreter and that once he has seen the light, he has left us all freaked out.

Diesel interprets the malts of the movies as none but singing is also not bad!

Have you seen the number of qualities concentrated in the actor and not precisely turned into muscle?

Valentine’s Day was the date chosen to publicize Vin’s new ability, and nothing more and nothing less than with Lewis Capaldi’s song ‘Someone you love’, can you imagine Dominic Toretto from ‘Fast & furious’ singing to love?

Well, see and … judge!

With his cavernous voice and accompanied by the chords, the interpreter throws himself to sing the song using an application so that everything comes out perfect!, A dedication to his family the most cloying day of the whole year, isn’t the Lord really loving? of the muscles?

Although it seems that it is not the first time that Diesel is started, and not by salaries, and makes clear his skills as a singer. Rihana is a karaoke room or Maroon 5 are some of those who have passed through her vocal cords, and the truth is that she is not bad at all.

Although for taste colors and some say that theirs is the interpretation and that secrets like this should never be discovered!