He takes it from Barcelona! Antonella Roccuzzo confirms it

And, for the moment, there is no planned move. Although he was surprised by his latest ‘post’, which Antonella Roccuzzo also shared, in which they announced, surprisingly, that his show, ‘Messi 10’, produced by the famous Circus of the Sun, ends his adventure in Barcelona. There, they have been performing practically three months, and have received countless visits, including, from several teammates and former teammates and teammates. But, from next February 27, and until March 7, it will be located in Doha, Qatar. A whole marketing strategy, take your ‘show’ to a country rich in money, and, interestingly, sponsors Barça. Chance or not, the reality is that.

“I can not believe it, you take it there before Argentina, you are a seller”, “If you have not had the opportunity to see it, I recommend it 100%, really”, “It shows that it is already more focused on the business world, like Gerard Piqué ”,“ I would like to know how much he will charge for that ”,“ The more money you have, the more you want ”or“ There the Qataris enjoy it ” was just a few comments.