Girl band beauty on the beach – like a siren in a bikini

The British Little Mix Girl Band once won the eighth season of X-Factor with the help of Tulisa Contostavlos. Leigh-Anne Pinnock, the beautician of the band, in particular, has made an impressive public career in recent years.

The girl band’s beauty keeps her followers happy by publishing stunning self-portraits on social media at regular intervals. Now she’s seen in a gorgeous photo of a swinging beachfront bikini.

The members of Little Mix include Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirwall. After the girls’ band victory, they soon released their Cannonball debut single. The popular band performed numerous hit songs on X-Factor, including ET, If I Were a Boy, Telephone and Don’t Stop The Music.