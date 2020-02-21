FORTNITE: WILL TRAVIS SCOTT BE THE NEXT ICON OF SEASON 2?

As you well know by now, Epic Games has kicked off a particular series of events thanks to which Fortnite Battaglia Reale players will be able to purchase skins and other cosmetic objects inspired by singers, influencers and other prominent characters. In this regard, it appears that the data miners have discovered who the next icon will be.

Although in fact there are no skins, picks or hang gliders dedicated to it, users have found clear references to Travis Scott, the famous rapper also known as La Flame, among the game files. If this turns out to be true, not only skin will be dedicated to the singer but an entire set of objects as already happened with Major Lazer, Marshmello and Tyler “Ninja” Blevins. There are also those who think that such a collaboration between the software house and the rapper can lead to a new event at stake such as the one dedicated to Marshmello, the first digital concert that has met with incredible success among Fortnite players.

Waiting to find out what they have in store for Epic Games, we remind you that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is finally available and introduces a particular mechanic linked to the armored rooms that recall in many respects what was seen in Apex Legends.