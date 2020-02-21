FORTNITE: THE FIFTEEN-YEAR-OLD MRSAVAGE, AMONG THE BEST IN THE WORLD, RECRUITED BY THE 100 THIEVES

Fortnite player Martin ” MrSavage ” Andersen has joined the 100 Thieves, as announced by the same organization as Nadeshot and Drake. The player will not only participate in the tournaments but will also take care of creating content for the 100 Thieves.

The Norwegian has so far won over $ 158,400 with Fortnite, also earning a top 30 in the Solo and Duo tournaments at the Fortnite World Championships in July 2019.

MrSavage left his previous organization, the NRG Esports, just ten days ago.

MrSavage recently finished fourth at the Twitch Rivals in September, which was giving away a $ 1 million prize pool. MrSavage, together with his team composed of Richard “KingRichard” Nelson and “Rojo”, won 88,000 dollars.

MrSavage has over a million followers on Twitch and has reached the culmination of over 16 million views from his streams on Fortnite, according to Twitchtracker, making him one of the most successful Fortnite players.

The 100 Thieves have always been able to count on great players: at the beginning, they recruited Archie ” Parallax ” Shrader, Alex ” Risker ” Biamonte and Ken ” Kenith “. Later the Californian organization expanded the roster with two other columns: Davis ” Ceice ” McClellan and Hayden ” Elevate ” Krueger.