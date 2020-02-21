FORTNITE SEASON 2: HOW TO UNLOCK THE DEADPOOL SKIN

With the arrival of the new Season 2 of Fortnite, players have the opportunity to unlock the skin of Deadpool, the famous superhero of the Marvel universe. In this mini-guide, we explain everything you need to know at the moment to get the skin.

Let’s start by telling you that the Deadpool skin can only be unlocked if you have the Fortnite Season 2 Battle Pass. If you have already purchased the pass, or plan to get it in the future, you will be able to get the Deadpool costume. Let’s see how.

How to unlock the Deadpool skin in Fortnite

At the moment we are not 100% sure of how the Deadpool skin can be obtained since Epic Games has not yet expressed itself officially on the matter.

However, it is very likely that you need to complete the weekly Deadpool challenges to succeed. But how do you access these challenges? Simple: if you have already purchased the Season 2 Battle Pass, you just have to access the Battle Pass menu, select the ventilation panel marked with the question mark “?” to enter Deadpool’s secret room, and finally select the terminal.

From this terminal, you will be able to access the weekly challenges of Deadpool. Two were proposed in the first week: one requires finding Deadpool’s letter to Epic Games, while the other requires starting a game without saying goodbye to the Battle Bus driver.

As the new Deadpool challenges are added week by week, we will keep you updated by explaining how to complete them, in order to unlock the Marvel character costume at the end.