FORTNITE PAYS HOMAGE TO KOBE BRYANT: DISCOVERED A REFERENCE TO THE MISSING BASKETBALL STAR

Last month the world of sport and beyond was shaken by the accident that took Kobe Bryant away with his daughter and seven other people. There was no shortage of commemorations and tributes from practically any artistic medium, including video games. Fortnite is now added to the list.

The arrival of Season 2 of Chapter 2 of Fortnite was, in fact, the opportunity to discover among the new changes, a small memorial that it seems that Epic Games has set up to pay homage to the missing athlete.

It is a small flowerbed with flowers and a basketball, easily identifiable because it is placed in a place where there is practically nothing else around. To find it, just land near Fattorie Frenetiche and briefly explore the surroundings.

Some players noticed it and began to photograph it, as you can see in the tweet at the bottom of the news. A definitely silent and sober way to commemorate what was a legendary athlete, and which certainly touched the lives of many of the many Fortnite players.

As said, yesterday was the day of the great update of Epic Games’ Battle Royale: on our site, you will find all the news of Fortnite Season 2.