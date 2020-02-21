EURONICS NOVA: DISCOUNTS AND OFFERS PS4 AND NINTENDO SWITCH IN THE FLYER AT THE END OF FEBRUARY

Time for sales from Euronics Nova, which presents the new “Discounts with PagoDIL” flyer, with the possibility of financing without interest and without a paycheck, directly with an ATM or Check.

There are many active offers also for the Videogicohi and Console category, among these we find PS4 Slim 500 GB with TwoDots headphones at 279 euros, PS4 PRO 1 TB Gamma F with Destiny 2 at 299 euros, Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Blue / Neon Red a 309 euros, DualShock 4 controller (available in 14 different colors) for 49.90 euros, Xbox One S 1 TB with Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order for 249 euros.

Discounts also on games with PS4 titles at 22.90 euros (including MediEvil, Minecraft PlayStation Edition, and GTA V) and 39.90 euros ( Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, Marvel’s Spider-Man, NBA 2K20, FIFA 20, Need for Speed ​​Heat) and the possibility to pre-order Animal Crossing New Horizons for 49.90 euros.