DEATH STRANDING: PRE-ORDERS OPEN FOR THE VINYL SOUNDTRACK

Mondo Records has opened the pre-orders for the Death Stranding vinyl soundtrack, now in pre-order at the price of 45 dollars with arrival scheduled for the month of April. The soundtrack consists of three discs, available in black or limited edition splatter.
The soundtrack produced by Ludvig Forssell includes 29 tracks, below the complete tracklist:
Side A
- 1. Once, There Was An Explosion
- 2. Alone We Have No Future
- 3. Bridges
- 4. Soulless Meat Puppet
- 5. Beached Things
- 6. Chiral Carcass Culling
Side B
- 7. The Face of Our New Hope
- 8. John
- 9. An Endless Beach
- 10. Heartman
- 11. The Severed Bond
Side C
- 12. Claws of the Dead
- 13. Fragile
- 14. Stick vs Rope
- 15. At Final Waltz
Side D
- 16. Strands
- 17. Lou
- 18. BB’s Theme (feat. Jenny Plant)
E side
- 19. Flowers of Fingers
- 20. Cargo High
- 21. Demens
- 22. Decentralized by Nature
- 23. Mules
- 24. Porter Syndrome
Side F
- 25. Chiralium
- 26. Spatial Awareness
- 27. Stepping Stones
- 28. Frozen Space
- 29. The Timefall
You can preorder on Mondo Shop, the limited edition version includes three types of vinyl with splatter graphics in as many different colors (yellow, red and green), remember that to the $ 45 necessary for the purchase you must add shipping costs and any costs customs not calculable.