Candice Swanepoel in stunning swimwear – enjoys a beach vacation

South African model Candice Swanepoel is best known for being one of the most beautiful angels in Victoria’s Secret lingerie fashion shows. The woman has crowned Instagram for the most influential lingerie model a couple of years ago.

Candice Swanepoel has launched its own swimwear collection in 2018. The Tropic of C brand covers gorgeous and feminine swimwear and bikinis where women can feel sexy. At least the model herself seems to enjoy her own bikini line.

Candice Swanepoel poses for herself in new Tropic of C Instagram pictures. In the beautiful pictures, the woman seems to really enjoy her beach vacation. Swanepoel’s slim model body is emphasized in the tiny Narubikinis and really gets its rights.