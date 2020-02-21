A TUTTO JAPAN DISCOUNTS ON THE PLAYSTATION STORE

A new wave of discounts on the PlayStation Store, this time focusing on Japanese PS4 games. The A Tutto Japan promotion is now active on the PSN and will continue until March 7, let’s see together which are the titles affected by this offer.

Among the many we point out Resident Evil 2 at 19.99 euros, Kingdom Hearts 3 at 20.99 euros, Dark Souls 3 at 9.99 euros, Ni No Kuni 2 The Destiny of a Kingdom at 9.99 euros, Judgment at 29.99 euros, Jump Force at 29.99 euros, Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition for 29.99 euros, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for 9.99 euros, Persona 5 for 13.99 euros, Yakuza Kiwami for 8.99 euros, Yakuza Kiwami 2 for 19.99 euros, Dragon Quest Builders 2 for 35.99 euros, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1 and 2 a 19.99 euros, Metal Gear Solid The Definitive Experience for 19.99 euros, Marvel vs Capcom Infinite Deluxe Edition for 19.99 euros and many others.

Discounts on an essential selection of PS4 games and games on offer for less than 20 and 10 euros are also available on the PlayStation Store. In addition, the Offer of the Week is dedicated to one of the most acclaimed titles in recent months, Obsidian’s The Outer Worlds. Offers valid until early March.