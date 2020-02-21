A teen popper grew into a stopping beauty – posing now uninhibited

20-year-old pop promise Madison Beer had to be stopped recently at BottleRock 2019 festivals in the United States as a result of a gun sighting by the public. The singer was taken off the stage and one man was arrested. It was later revealed that the gun was not the right one.

Now, the gorgeous pop beauty is posing in a translucent metallic gown where she was immortalized in the

cover image of her album. This is Madison’s first album, Life Support, which released a single called Selfish. The picture shows that the era of teenage pop is behind Beer.