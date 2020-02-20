Unbridled! Irina Shayk is recorded while delivering to the party!

She is not bad at all

An Irina Shayk penalties last better little to say that did not last long. Among the Sarao’s to whom they invite her and the parties she rides alone, the crocodile tears she shed for Bradley Cooper seem to be already forgotten, or can someone surrender to the party and debauchery carrying such sadness?

With the intention of erasing the image of inaccessible and ice woman, Irina granted an interview in which she spoke of “one of the hardest episodes of her life” when referring to the separation of the actor and today she returns to approach the world to post a video while partying, we didn’t think we could watch it like this!

With the excuse of having participated in the Burberry parade in London and the subsequent celebration party, the model left all the guests stunned to show their skills as a dancer … of special dances!

Special and Irina in the same sentence? And she as the protagonist?

What has changed the former Cristiano Ronaldo thanks to returning to singleness!

Neither the attendees gave credit to the movements of the model nor the followers finish believing the ease of the Russian for the dance, nor the ways she has had to make it public!

If the music removes the sorrows it is clear that the dance scares them for life, at least it is the sensation that it gives when seeing the disheveled mannequin and as if nobody was seeing it.

It is possible that when Irina is seen today in the video she puts her hands to her head and regrets having published the video. But let her know that her followers are enjoying the beauty of her wiggle, almost three million reproductions, and the number continues to grow!