The beautiful beauty revealed her bikini body – it was hard not to like the pictures

Charly Jordan, the American model beautician for the US, is probably still relatively unknown to Finns, but she already has one and a half million followers on social media and is growing fast. Picturesque bikini beauty posing frequently in spectacular pictures.
Charly, who recently posed naked with her friends on social media, is now posing in her fresh-faced bikini and lingerie pose. As usual, Jordan knows how to tease her male followers.
Charly Jordan, who lives in Los Angeles, has recently published her impressive bikini prints on social media. Charly was recently seen on social media posing for a video in very small yellow bikinis, and things have not changed much since then.
View this post on Instagram
Decided to set up my camera at the end of my flow because sunsets in the desert are always so beautiful since there’s no clouds to block the perfectly pastel, gradient sky! 🌅 I was pretty tired so a little bit shaky but still working on this last pose every other day. A lot of it is definitely in the arms and the shoulders, trying to hold my entire body up without letting my shoulder buckle. Check out my story for the entire session 🌈 Outfit from @aloyoga