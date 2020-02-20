Rapper Pop Smoke’s death touches – superstars expressed their condolences

Pop Smoke, a US rapper who has made a career of ascendant career, is dead. He was shot to death at his home in Hollywood. Pop Smoken was scheduled to perform in Ruisrock on Sunday 5 July next. Pop Smoke was in his Hollywood Hills apartment when two men in coveralls and hooded men broke into.

The death of the well-known artist was spread yesterday on social media, where many celebrities also expressed their condolences and remembrances of the deceased artist. For example, Nicki Minaj, Karen Havary, Amber Rose, Naomi Campbell, and Kylie Jenner.

The burglars shot Pop Smoke several times and fled the scene. The rapper was taken home from an ambulance to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The killers of the 20-year-old artist have not yet been caught. Pop Smoke, aka Bashar Barakah Jackson, is known for its Welcome to the Party hit. He has collaborated with many well-known rappers such as Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, and Quavo.