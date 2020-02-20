Queen Elizabeth steep – forbidding Meghan and Harry from marketing themselves as royal

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle announced early in the year that they would relinquish their royal duties. They also have to give up their royal brand.

Queen Elizabeth has forbidden Harry and Meghan from using the title Sussex Royal, or the Sussex Royal designation. The duo’s goal was to make the title a commercial trademark. It has already been found on their website and Instagram, for example.

Meghan and Harry, following the Queen’s decision, will have to re-brand themselves and register new names for their websites and charities. The couple is believed to be planning a move to Canada in the near future after relinquishing their royal duties at the British court.