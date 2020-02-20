Princess Beatrice furious – Dad’s sex scandal has ruined wedding preparations

Prince Andrew has been forced to quit his royal duties following the discovery of his sex scandal. In 2011, a photo appeared on the internet of Queen Elizabeth’s son, Prince Andrew, holding a young Virginia Roberts waist. Now known as Virginia Giuffre, a woman has revealed that she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew three times between 1999 and 2002.

The scandal of Queen Elizabeth’s son, Prince Andrew, has affected the entire court. Most striking is Andrew’s daughter Princess Beatrice, who will be married in May. She couldn’t prepare for her wedding as planned because of her father’s scandal. She has had to cancel her wedding announcement again.

Prince Beatrice has planned a wedding on May 29, but this has not yet been officially confirmed. The woman had almost canceled her engagement party because of the scandal but was finally content with her father not appearing.

The princess’s groom is Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. A wedding is an attempt to restore the monarchy’s reputation.