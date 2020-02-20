NOT ONLY DEADPOOL: ALL THE SKINS AND OBJECTS OF FORTNITE SEASON 2

At the time of writing, the Fortnite servers are still offline for the implementation of the long-awaited season 2, but as we have told you, the files of the 12.00 update are available for download, and so the usual data miners have been busy to discover some preview news.

The juiciest we anticipated it a little while ago, and it is obviously the entry of Deadpool into Fortnite: with the Battle Pass of Season 2 the skin dedicated to the Mercenary Chatter of the Marvel World will also arrive, and who knows that there is not to expect even a themed event.

Then it was the turn of the new Fortnite locations, which in Season 2 should have added some new places to the map, and you can also find this news on our site, Now we come to what we all expect: the new skins and the new objects in arrival with the second season.

Yes, because there will certainly not be only Deadpool as a new skin: as you can see in the gallery at the bottom of the news, we have new characters, hi-tech rabbits, many new weapons, and a predominance of gold, as we have seen in the various teaser of Season 2 of Fortnite.

To see all the images in detail, in addition to our gallery, please refer to the link to the source. What do you think of the new Fortnite Season 2 items?