NINTENDO SWITCH DOMINATES THE JAPANESE RANKING OF THE WEEK OF FEBRUARY 10

Famitsu released the ranking of the best-selling games and hardware in Japan in the week of February 10: Hatsune Miku Project Diva MegaMix was the best-selling game with 53,000 physical copies, on the console front dominates Nintendo Switch.

Pokemon Spada e Scudo continues to record important sales (albeit down compared to the previous weeks), a good success also for Granblue Fantasy Versus which is approaching the milestone of 100,000 copies sold. In Top 10 there are also Minecraft for Nintendo Switch, Ring Fit Adventure, Brain Training, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Death end re; Quest 2 and Yakuza Like a Dragon.

Japan Software Ranking

[NSW] Hatsune Miku Project Diva MegaMix (Sega, 02/13/20) – 53,606 [NSW] Pokemon Sword and Shield – 24,534 (3,427,385) [PS4] Granblue Fantasy Versus (Limited Edition Included) – 12.165 (98.413) [NSW] Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 11,275 (1,263,898) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 10.238 (686.144) [NSW] Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training (Nintendo, 12/27/19) – 9.367 (151.548) [NSW] Super Smash Bros Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 9.155 (3,561,812) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,548 (2,773,951) [PS4] Death end re; Quest 2 (Compile Heart, 02/13/20) – 7.003 [PS4] Yakuza Like a Dragon (Sega, 01/17/20) – 6.844 (235.303) [PS4] Street Fighter V Champion Edition (Capcom, 02/14/20) – 6.587 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 6,130 (1,342,407) [PS4] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco, 01/17/20) – 5.241 (142.173) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 5.144 (3,316,892) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,628 (1,521,100) [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 4,560 (599,257) [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 4,229 (855,987) [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Sega, 11/01/19) – 3,694 (271,911) [NSW] Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco, 07/25/19) – 3,524 (393,054) [NSW] New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe (01/11/19) – 3.202 (781.014) [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S Definitive Edition (Square Enix, 09/27/19) – 2,589 (487,981) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin Drum ‘n’ Fun (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) – 2,121 (445,326) [NSW] Pokemon Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eevee! (Nintendo, 11/16/18) – 2,074 (1,701,325) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 2,062 (2,070,726) [PS4] 13 Sentinels Aegis Rim (Atlus, 11/28/19) – 1,921 (67,496) [NSW] Fire Emblem Three Houses (Nintendo, 07/26/19) – 1,826 (289,042) [PS4] Monster Hunter World Iceborne Master Edition (Capcom, 09/06/19) – 1,809 (434,121) [PS4] Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV (Koei Tecmo, 01/17/20) – 1,776 (33,644) [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition – 1,688 (19,927) [NSW] Story of Seasons Friends of Mineral Town (Marvelous, 10/17/19) – 1,559 (135,061)

Hardware Japan ranking

Switch – 63.443 (10.850.558) Switch Lite – 16,869 (1,354,641) PlayStation 4 – 4,912 (7,306,541) PlayStation 4 Pro – 2,920 (1,441,081) New Nintendo 2DS XL (including 2DS) – 712 (1,698,053) New Nintendo 3DS XL – 45 (5,886,377) Xbox One X – 22 (18,937) Xbox One S – 19 (92,831)

Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite reach 80,000 pieces sold while the pairing PS4 and PS4 PRO cannot reach 10,000 units. Tail light for Xbox One X and One S with 22 and 19 consoles sold during the last week.