MOUNT & BLADE 2: BANNERLORD AVAILABLE IN EARLY ACCESS IN MARCH

Good news for fans of Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, the new TaleWorlds title, which will be released soon in Early Access, to be precise on March 31st. The game will be available for € 49.99 on Steam, Epic Games and on its website, although we still don’t know what will actually be playable in this Early Access.

It is a medieval sandbox to be freely explored in the single-player campaign. The player can decide how to develop his character, trying to get rich by fighting the bandits, settle down and become a family, or recruit his army to attack and conquer castles.

It is, therefore, an open world and free game, but this does not mean that it does not have a story: announced in 2012, Mount & Blade 2 Bannerlord is, in fact, a prequel to the first game of the saga, set 200 years earlier, during the fall of the Calradic Empire, when several factions were fighting to take control of the continent.

Mount & Blade 2 will also have a multiplayer mode, mainly focused on PvP battles. As in the first game, the player will have to physically move his mouse to simulate the movement of his sword.

What do you expect from this game? Check out our preview of Mount & Lord 2 Bannerlord to learn more.