MOTOGP 20 ANNOUNCED, WILL ALSO ARRIVE ON GOOGLE STADIA IN THE SPRING

Milestone and Dorna Sports announce that MotoGP 20 will be released on April 23 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC (via Steam), Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch.

For the first time in its history, the title will be released a few weeks after the start of the official MotoGP championship; a great effort by the development team, to allow players to fully enjoy the races of the current season together with their legends. With MotoGP20, players can participate in the 2020 season, competing against the MotoGP champions, or they can put themselves in the shoes of a young rider, to climb the rankings of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup to reach the premier class.

After the great success of the previous chapter, received very well by critics and the public thanks to the revolutionary and requested features, the MotoGP video game manages to go even further with even more exciting news and features. The traditional adrenaline-fueled gameplay, loved by the community, now boasts a more strategic and realistic approach to competitions. A pure MotoGP ™ experience, from the pits to the track!

The strategy is the key

In MotoGP20, players are now able to take full control of their careers, making decisions that can make a difference on the track. The managerial career is finally back with many new features that will test players’ driving and strategic skills! By joining an official 2020 team or a new team sponsored by real brands of the MotoGP world, players will have a complete entourage to manage, which will support them in selecting a new team, analyzing race data or in the motorcycle development. Just like in real MotoGP, players will have to make the best decisions to find a winning strategy to dominate the championship.

Experience a real MotoGP race

The most important thing during a race is to go faster than the others and every detail counts when it comes to gaining precious thousandths of a second. In MotoGP 20, players will play a key role in the development of the bike. They will be able to improve the performance of the different parts of the bike, earn and spend development points and allocate their R&D staff to reach the maximum level. Aerodynamics, electronics, engine power, fuel consumption, are just one example of the many technical parts that players can now manage to improve their bikes.

The development team has worked hard to make the gameplay even more strategic and realistic, with new features that increase realism such as fuel management, asymmetrical tire consumption and, last but not least, for the first time in history of the franchise, aerodynamic damage that will have an impact on the aesthetics and performance of the bike. In constant search for extreme realism, the physics of the game has been completely reworked to make the gameplay more technical and based on skills. Many of the features that made the success of the previous chapter of the franchise return this year with many improvements resulting from the valuable feedback that Milestone has received from its passionate community:

A renowned historical modality . One of the community’s favorite game modes will return with a completely new format, with randomly generated complete races that players must win to unlock and collect the most iconic riders and bikes.

Neural AI becomes 2.0 . What many thoughts were utopian became reality. Last year ANNA (an acronym for Artificial Neural Network Agent) led to faster, natural and fairer artificial intelligence. This year the Milestone developers have further improved its capabilities, allowing it to strategically manage tire and fuel consumption, as real pilots do.

New editors . With a sticker, helmet, race number, and name on the suit, in MotoGP ™ 20 players will also be able to customize the bike with a set of liveries to race on the track with a unique style.

The best online experience . Dedicated multiplayer servers continue to offer an even more reliable and fun online experience. We have now added quality of life improvements that will further enhance online gameplay in all modes: public games, private games, and Race Director mode.

After three successful editions, Dorna and Milestone confirm the MotoGP eSport Championship again this year, in which players will come from all over the world, with the aim of winning the world champion title. The fourth edition of the championship will have a renewed formula, more details on the eSports MotoGP website.