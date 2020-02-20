Kendall Jenner topless – made her body pure art

From time to time, Kendall Jenner, the only supermodel in the Kardashian family, poses in low-key, or even nude, pictures, which are very spectacular, and this time it’s Garage magazine’s impressive photo session. It sees Kendall, for example, in a topless peek from behind the plate wall with her hands covering her breast.

Kendall Jenner was in London on Tuesday wearing a glittering lime green outfit as she made her way to the Sony BRIT Awards after modeling with Bella Hadid. The friends looked like they were going to different parties. Jenner’s outfit is very eye-catching while Bella Hadid’s outfit is extraordinarily casual for gala sequels.

Kendall Jenner is known for her career as a model for the Kardashian family. The 24-year-old beauty always chooses spectacular outfits that emphasize her slim body.