It looks like Superwoman! Gracyanne Barbosa is seen like this at the carnival

Only she is able to do something like that

The time is coming to dust off the costumes and sequins to give the carnival more color. And if few are those who can approach Rio de Janeiro, the Sambadrome and move at the pace imposed by the locals. Gracyanne Barbosa is lucky to be Brazilian and also a dance model takes the rhythm in her veins!

He is not a professional bodybuilder but her own with the excessive passion weights, she lifts impossible weights with such ease that one could also be encouraged to do it … although surely not with the same fate.

And the result of those weights, Barbosa’s indescribable physique!

Did you think Yuliett Torres was big? Or that Eva Andressa had earned the title of being the most?

Well, contemplate Gracyanne and the little model she has chosen to go to the carnival of her land, the Brazilian manages to leave the rest up to the bitumen!

A Superwoman not so much for being dressed in black patent leather but for having defined muscles until saying enough is enough!

Some even say that the feminine forms of those of Brazil were lost in the gym and between the weights …

With an ultra-defined physicist, Gracyanne always bets on exposing as much skin as possible, why not leave everyone who looks at her with her mouth open if she can do it?

And even if she is filled with sequins and puts on special glasses so that she does not recognize the size of her arms, she gives it away, and that of her legs too!

The same when seeing her like this, those who said that the videos she was hanging were tricked and that it was impossible to lift the weight she lifts reconsidered her opinion.

It is not easy to reach that volume nor to maintain it. The secret is in the weights and she knows it.