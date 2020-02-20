Harry Styles was robbed with the help of a knife

British pop star Harry Styles is in a dangerous and frightening situation. He was robbed in London on Valentine’s Day, Friday 14 February.

26-year-old Styles was spending the evening in Hampstead, North London when he was approached by a man who raised a knife. In the situation, the musician, who was calmly behaved, gave the robber cash and survived the incident with intact skins. The author has not been caught so far.

Harry Styles is said to be shocked by the incident, but he performed at the Brit Awards on Tuesday night. The last few days of the star have gone by the wayside, as the day after the robbery, his ex-girlfriend, TV presenter Caroline Flack, committed suicide.