FORTNITE: OPEN DOORS LOCKED BY AN ID SCANNER IN DIFFERENT GAMES

One of Brutus’ Briefing challenges of Fortnite ‘s new Season 2 requires opening doors locked by an ID scanner in different games. In this mini-guide, we explain everything you need to know to complete it.

Doors locked by an ID scanner are one of the new features introduced on the Fortnite Season 2 map. Where are they located, and what must be done to open them? We explain it below.

Where and how to open doors locked by an ID scanner

As you can see on the map at the bottom of the page, the doors blocked by an ID scanner can be found on the oil platform located southwest of the map, near the Slurp Factory.

Once you reach the site, to open the door you will need to bypass the ID scanner using the corpse of an AI-controlled henchman. All you have to do, therefore, is to land on the oil platform, locate a henchman, inflict enough damage on it to squat it on the ground, load it on your shoulders and carry it in front of the door with the ID scanner. In doing so, the door will open.

To complete the challenge, simply repeat this operation in three different games. If you need a visual reference to understand how to do it, you can take a look at the video at the top.

About other challenges of Week 1 of Fortnite Season 2, we note that on our pages we have explained even to land at the Lighthouse Lockie, Snow boots and Monte Kay.