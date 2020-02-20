FORTNITE: LEAK SKIN BATTLE PASS SEASON 2: THERE IS ALSO DEADPOOL!

The second season of Fortnite opens with a bang for the many fans of the game, who thanks to the leaks of the usual data miners discover an interesting new arrival in the Epic Games battle royale: a new skin dedicated to Deadpool, the beloved Mercenary Chatter of the ‘ Marvel Universe.

As we know, Fortnite’s downtime has begun, and while waiting for the servers to come back online, the Fortnite 12.00 update files are finally available for download. And this generally means only one thing: that the data miners get to work immediately to discover the main news in preview.

Among the latter, a promotional video has popped up for the skins of the Fortnite Season 2 Battle Pass, which has shed light on some of the next new additions on the game shop, among which we find Deadpool himself!

Find the video, as usual, at the top of the news. If you notice, in the image promotional video (found in the news, or at least the end of the video), there is at the bottom right the phrase “Battle Pass Now. Later Deadpool. Maximum Effort”, to indicate that the Deadpool skin will not arrive immediately. In any case, the wait has already begun.

What do you think of the introduction of Deadpool in Fortnite?