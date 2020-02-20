FORTNITE DOESN’T WORK: OFFLINE SERVER NOW FOR MAINTENANCE, SEASON 2 ARRIVES – UPDATED

the Fortnite servers are offline for maintenance, the downtime for the update that will kick off Season 2 has therefore officially started, the infrastructure should be back in operation by the end of the morning.

Scheduled maintenance will begin at 10:00 (Italian time) and will last approximately for two or three hours, according to the times required in the past in these cases. In all likelihood it will be possible to return to play between 12:00 and 13:00 (Italian time), Epic Games makes it known that the update will have a greater weight than normal and therefore the download may take longer than usual.

This Major Update will include an avalanche of new content including skins, aesthetic objects, extra game modes, changes to the Team Brawl and probably changes to the game map, the changelog is expected mid-morning, in a few hours we will know more, at the moment the developers did not want to reveal too many details about it.

One of the main themes of Season 2 should be gold, numerous objects made with the precious metal have made their appearance in-game in the past few hours and on Fortnite social channels, making it clear how this material will play an important role during the new season of the most popular Battle Royale in the world.