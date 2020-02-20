Fed up! Paula Echevarría is up to the hair and leaves it!

She got tired of always doing the same

Paula Echevarría believed that her thing would last forever, that being a pretty face adorned with cloths of all sizes and all colors would guarantee happiness, but it has not been so. It seems that the influencer has grown tired of being a fashion icon – in her style – copied by thousands of teenagers. She leaves, say goodbye, the actress closes her fashion blog.

It is not known if the professional commitments have taken over the actress’s agenda or if being photographed with her boy, Miguel Torres, because of the length and breadth of the Spanish geography has something to do with her decision.

The truth is that lately, the papers on the screen do not fall from the sky and that Paula seems less claimed than ever, then, what is the decision to end her role as an icon of fashion?

professional course “, as if by this I would like to say that she is going to start in the techniques of making socks or of making homemade muffins, wouldn’t it have been better specified that let our imagination flow?

For 10 years Echevarría has been giving a lesson in good taste – or in her good taste – when combining colors, clothes, and fabrics, and although curiously she finishes the blog, her Instagram profile is still active, current and full of photos in the which will give a good account of modeling or modeling.

Does anyone understand something?

He does not abandon fashion but leaves her blog and remains a textile influencer despite not having a space to tell the wonders of the fabrics and what she is going to wear next spring.

Paula’s things and her airs of greatness.