DRAGON BALL SUPER IN DBZ KAKAROT: DLC WITH BEERUS AND SUPER SAIYAN GOD?

There may be interesting news coming up on Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, the action RPG of CyberConnect 2 published by Bandai Namco, which is enjoying great success. The well-known Japanese magazine V Jump has in fact launched some rumors regarding the next arrivals in the video game.

According to reports, it may be soon the turn to see the first DLC of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, which will be called Battle of Gods. This is speculation of course, so take it all with pliers, but the hypothesis is fascinating, and seeing the narrative arc of the Battle of the Gods covered, with the presence of Beerus and the Super Saiyan God, can only tease the fantasy of the fans.