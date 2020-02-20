DOES HIDEO KOJIMA ANNOUNCE NEW DEATH STRANDING CONTENT COMING THIS YEAR?

A very short video and two words: “Coming 2020”. This was enough for Hideo Kojima to literally drive the Net crazy, in a tweet published a few moments ago on his personal account. There is new content coming up for Death Stranding, and it’s coming up this year.

At the moment it’s all that is known, it is not clear if a DLC for Death Stranding is coming, given that Kojima Production has not officially announced practically anything since the release of the game. Sure, there have been teasers and cryptic messages, like in the style of the legendary Japanese game designer, but no announcement or official statement.

Fans therefore rightly thought that Death Stranding was all there, but evidently they hadn’t dealt with that machine of ideas that is Kojima. For the moment we have to settle for the video, which you find in the tweet at the bottom of the news, and for the date, 2020.

There is always the possibility that it is ” simply ” a reminder of the release of the PC version of Death Stranding, which as you know will arrive later this year, but of course, fans of the game and of Kojima are hoping for something more. For the moment we have to wait.

What do you think it is? In the meantime, you can take a look at our thoughts on the Death Stranding finale, or maybe throw yourself headlong into the art book The Art of Death Stranding, available a few days ago.