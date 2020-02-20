Be long! Brad Pitt leaves the profession and the excuse he makes is this!

And all this after taking a prize

Since before winning the statuette Brad Pitt’s name was on everyone’s lips. When it was not because of his divorce with Angelina Jolie, it was because of his addictions and when not because of the supposed return with his ex Jennifer Aniston. The actor is tired and has said that he is leaving, that he is leaving, leaving all of us who admire him lying down!

He has waited until the prize was safe to announce to the world his disappearance, he had everything thought and it has come out that neither painted.

Do you think it is due to tiredness? To boredom of a profession that has given everything? Or maybe in your decision, there is some disenchanted divo?

According to Brad, he needs a temporary retreat to “stay creative” although, as he says in his nearest circle, it is an excuse because what the actor really needs is to spend more time with his children.

Thirty years he has been facing papers that have given him everything but bad luck and apparently he needs to return to the profession with the same passion with which he did in the beginning.

Isn’t it funny that he speaks of passion when they have just given him an award for the greatness of one of his characters?

And while Brad talks about parking his career, others talk about the vacation he is organizing with Jennifer Aniston with the intention of once again giving himself a chance as a couple, the interpreter is the talk of all the conversations and the networks bustle with all kinds of possibilities!

Hopefully, the retreat will be short and return quickly and quickly to brighten up the screens, no matter how little your day of reflection lasts to those of us who are faithful and unconditional will be made eternal.