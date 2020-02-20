A DRAWING CONTEST FOR POKÉMON MYSTERY DUNGEON RESCUE TEAM DX STARTS

What would you do if you woke up in the shoes of a Pokémon one morning? A question that all fans of the historic franchise will finally be able to answer starting March 6, the release date of the new Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX.

The videogame, the latest Nintendo Switch chapter of the spin-off series dedicated to the world’s most famous pocket monsters, will bring players to play the virtual role of a human transformed into a Pokémon, retracing the glories of the beloved original Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Red Team titles. for Game Boy Advance and Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Team Blue for Nintendo DS. With Rescue Team DX you can immerse yourself in a colorful world with watercolor tones, characterized by a very particular style that recalls, in its strokes and colors, the hand drawing. Waiting to set sail for this new adventure, Pokéfans from all over Italy, starting today, will be able to recreate the environments and characters from the Mystery Dungeon universe in their very personal style through an exclusive social drawing contest organized by Nintendo.

In honor of the original video games that inspired Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX, participants will be able to join the Red Team or the Blue Team, both led by some of the most famous and loved Italian illustrators. To lead the first there will in fact be Fraffrog and Ckibe, while the second will be represented by Giacomo Bevilacqua (author of A Panda Like) and Dado’s Stuff, all highly talented designers and with a strong passion for Nintendo and its pocket monsters. Participating in the contest is very simple: just upload your artwork on Instagram and insert the hashtag #pokemonmysterydungeon plus #squadrarossa or #squadrablu, depending on your preference. In the coming weeks and until March 6, the video game’s release date, anyone will be free to join their favorite team by posting their designs. But that’s not all, because the best will be shared by the four designers and Nintendo on their respective profiles. At the end of the challenge, the team that has received the most drawings will win and each artist will choose his or her favorite creation. In short, a truly unmissable opportunity for all Pokémon fans, especially for those who love drawing.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX is the latest Nintendo Switch chapter in the beloved saga that allows all fans to step into the shoes of a real Pokémon and set off on an exciting adventure for mysterious dungeons. Players will be able to choose to be a Pikachu, an Eevee, a Charmander, and many others, discovering which creature is closest to them through a fun personality test. But what is the reason for this transformation into Pokémon? The goal will be precisely to solve the mystery while living a new and unusual Pokémon life. Together with a group of new friends, the player will have to create his own Rescue Team, facing from time to time dangerous and exciting labyrinthine dungeons full not only of treasures and Pokémon to be saved and added to your team but also of powerful enemies to fight.