WHAT IS THE BEST XBOX GAME PASS GAME OF THE SECOND HALF OF FEBRUARY 2020?

The last decade of February proves to be very rich as regards the new Xbox Game Pass games: from February 20 and until the end of the month, highly anticipated and very thick titles will become part of the lineup, including Ninja Gaiden II, Kingdom Hearts 3 (standard version without the Re: Mind DLC), Two Point Hospital, Wasteland Remastered, Jackbox Party Pack 3 and Yakuza Zero.

Six new games that add to the titles already released on Xbox Game Pass in the first half of the month, for a service that continues to improve more and more over time. We ask you: what is the best Xbox Game Pass game of the second part of February 2020? The word is yours!