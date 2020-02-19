What curves! Bikinis got hard over Blac Chyna – body positivity in the pin

Famous celebrity Rob Kardashian accused Blac Chyna of assaulting 2.5 years ago after stabbing Robin in the face and trying to strangle the phone with a charger cable. She said she was confused about the interaction between alcohol and drugs in December 2016. The Glamor model is now trying to get Kardashian to drop charges.

Blac Chyna is often seen posing in low-dressed social media photos, and so has this time. Known as an ambassador for body positivity, Chyna presents her voluptuous body in a bikini veil. According to followers, at least one of the images is heavily post-processed.

In addition to assaulting Rob Kardashian, Chyna was charged with $ 100,000 in damages to Kylie Jenner’s mansion for violating television and apartment surface materials. However, Kylie Jenner dropped the lawsuit because she did not want to enter the trial court witness. However, Rob Kardashian has no plans to drop the charges. The latest lawsuit concerns the custody of a Dream daughter Rob Kardashian would like for himself.