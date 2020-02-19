THE WITCHER 3: CROSS SAVE SUPPORT WILL NOT ARRIVE ON PS4 AND XBOX ONE

The patch 3.6 for The Witcher 3 Switch for Nintendo introduced the Cross-Save PC support, allowing it to freely transfer the bailouts freely between the two versions. Will this option also arrive on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One?

Apparently not, CD Projekt RED confirmed this by speaking to USGamer microphones: ” this is a feature introduced by Saber Interactive and there are no plans to add a similar option to the other versions of The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt”, this is the statement from a company spokesman, who therefore leaves no room for doubt.

The patch 3.6 for The Witcher Switch has also solved many technical problems and improved the graphics production, optimizing the most of some aspects of the visual sector and eliminating pesky bugs reported by the community several times in recent months.

Did you know? The success of The Witcher on Netflix did well for the sales of The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, the latter growing by over 550% in the last quarter thanks to the towing guaranteed by the show. Good news for CD Projekt RED which has thus been able to further expand its audience, guaranteeing a new commercial life to the most recent adventure of the Strigo (released in 2015).