THE WITCHER 3 CROSS SAVE: HOW TO TRANSFER SAVES FROM PC TO SWITCH

With the arrival of the 3.6 patches of The Witcher 3 for Switch, it is now possible to enable cross-save and transfer saves from the PC to Nintendo Switch version of the CD Projekt Red GDR. In this mini-guide, we explain how to do it.

Of course, to enable cross-save you must have both the PC version (Steam or GOG) and the Nintendo Switch version of The Witcher 3. After that, you just have to follow the directions we are going to give you.

How to transfer The Witcher 3 saves from PC to Switch

Launch The Witcher 3 on Nintendo Switch

From the main menu, select the option for Cloud saves

Select the GOG or Steam version of the game, based on the one you have

Enter your GOG or Steam credentials to log in

After connecting the PC account of The Witcher 3, return to the Cloud save menu

Load the game to transfer your PC version saves to Switch

How to transfer The Witcher 3 saves from Switch to PC

You can also transfer your saves from the Nintendo Switch version to the PC version, simply by following these steps:

Make sure you’ve connected your PC account (GOG or Steam) of The Witcher 3

From the main menu of The Witcher 3 for Switch, select the Cloud save menu

Select the option to upload and upload your saves to the Cloud

Now you can load the savegames of the Switch version into the PC version

Compatibility of The Witcher 3 Switch and PC saves

We point out that the Switch and PC save of The Witcher 3 may not always be compatible. Some problems can arise if you own (or don’t own) certain DLCs, or if you have applied many mods to the PC version of the game. You may also experience problems if the save file is renamed, so be sure to keep the filename unchanged.

Is the cross-save of The Witcher 3 available on PS4 and Xbox One?

As announced by the developers themselves, CD Projekt Red has no plans to bring The Witcher 3 cross-save to PS4 and Xbox One. At the moment, therefore, this functionality can only be used on PC and Switch.