The tuber claimed to have traveled to Bali – only to Ikea!

Somebody influencer Natalia Taylor has reminded her followers why not everyone believes in social media. She claimed to have recently visited Bali, Indonesia, although, in reality, the distance was much shorter.

Taylor shared pictures on Instagram that made her appear to be spending time at a luxury hotel. The caption once said she was in Bali. In reality, the pictures allegedly taken as holiday pictures were taken at a furniture giant’s Ikea store with the help of a friend.

Pila seemed to be gone for most followers. Taylor later revealed her cunning cheat on YouTube. In her video, she also gave a glimpse of how she carried out the rapture in the Ikea movement.