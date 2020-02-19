THE GOTHIC REMAKE IS OFFICIAL, IT WILL BE RELEASED ON PC AND NEXT-GEN CONSOLES SUCH AS PS5 / XBOX SERIES X

A few months after the launch of the Gothic Playable Teaser PC, THQ Nordic has announced the remake of Gothic, developed by a new studio based in Barcelona.

The project will be released on PC and new generation consoles such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, at the moment the publisher has spoken generically of ” Next-Gen Consoles ” without specific references.

The game is still without a launch window, but it is certain that it will not be released in 2020, as confirmed by THQ Nordic. The Playable Teaser launched last December served the company to test interest on the project, the playable teaser was tried by over 180,000 people, 94% of whom left their feedback for a total of 43,000 completed questionnaires and 9,000 reviews on Steam.

The publisher has ensured that the Gothic remake will still follow a very different line from that seen in the Playable Teaser, a simple concept that does not in any way reflect the final quality of the product. At the moment there are no other details on the matter, it is not clear if the reveal will take place during the year or if it will be necessary to wait until 2021 to find out more about Gothic Remake. The German studio Piranha Bytes, author of the series, does not seem to be involved in the works.