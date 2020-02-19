SHENMUE 3 HAS SOLD WELL BUT REMAINS A NICHE GAME, SAYS THE CEO OF EMBRACER GROUP

Embracer Group is the European holding company that holds THQ Nordic, Deep Silver / Koch Media and among others Saber Interactive, among others. The CEO of the Lars Wingefors group spoke with the shareholders during a recent conference call and on this occasion, he also mentioned Shenmue 3.

Apparently the game has recorded moderate sales despite being a product not intended for the mass market, as confirmed by Wingefors himself: ” I am happy with the results of Shenmue 3, a game very appreciated by fans, however, I want to be clear, it is not a game intended for the mass market. From a financial point of view, it did well but it is not a brand designed for the general public. “

Shenmue 3 represented the main source of income for Deep Silver in the last fiscal quarter together with Let’s Sing 2020 and other catalog games such as Metro Exodus, Kingdom Come Deliverance and Outward.

Embracer CEO did not comment on a possible start to work on Shenmue 4, despite the fact that the game has paid off financially Lars Wingefors reaffirms the particular nature of the project with consequent difficulties with regards to marketing and investments.