POKÉMON GO: VICTINI AND MANY NEW POKÉMON ARRIVE?

There could be news coming soon on Pokémon GO, at least if we had to trust the usual data miners, which as often happens, analyzing the game code, anticipate some of the news potentially coming on the Niantic app.
In particular, some changes have been discovered regarding Pokémon, and the entry of new creatures, including Victini, Frillish, and Jellycent. In some cases, it is a simple update of the sprites, so the characters will be depicted in a slightly different way in the future (even simply closer or farther than the camera).
In other cases, there are instead real new entries in the game. Of course, it is up to you to take it all with the pliers, since it is not official information. In any case, find below the list of data miner discoveries.
- V0494_POKEMON_VICTINI
- V0570_POKEMON_ZORUA
- V0571_POKEMON_ZOROARK
- V0572_POKEMON_MINCCINO
- V0573_POKEMON_CINCCINO
- V0574_POKEMON_GOTHITA
- V0575_POKEMON_GOTHORITA
- V0576_POKEMON_GOTHITELLE
- V0577_POKEMON_SOLOSIS
- V0578_POKEMON_DUOSION (float instead of jumping)
- V0579_POKEMON_REUNICLUS (float instead of jumping)
- V0580_POKEMON_DUCKLETT
- V0581_POKEMON_SWANNA (fly instead of jumping)
- V0582_POKEMON_VANILLITE (float instead of jumping)
- V0583_POKEMON_VANILLISH (floats instead of jumping and now evolves into Vanilluxe instead of Vanillite)
- V0584_POKEMON_VANILLUXE (float instead of jumping)
- V0585_POKEMON_DEERLING
- V0585_POKEMON_DEERLING_AUTUMN
- V0585_POKEMON_DEERLING_SPRING
- V0585_POKEMON_DEERLING_SUMMER
- V0585_POKEMON_DEERLING_WINTER
- V0586_POKEMON_SAWSBUCK
- V0586_POKEMON_SAWSBUCK_AUTUMN
- V0586_POKEMON_SAWSBUCK_SPRING
- V0586_POKEMON_SAWSBUCK_SUMMER
- V0586_POKEMON_SAWSBUCK_WINTER
- V0587_POKEMON_EMOLGA
- V0602_POKEMON_TYNAMO (float instead of jumping)
- V0605_POKEMON_ELGYEM
- V0606_POKEMON_BEHEEYEM
- V0608_POKEMON_LAMPENT (only collisions change)
- V0609_POKEMON_CHANDELURE (only collisions change)
- V0618_POKEMON_STUNFISK
- V0619_POKEMON_MIENFOO
- V0620_POKEMON_MIENSHAO
- V0624_POKEMON_PAWNIARD
- V0625_POKEMON_BISHARP
- V0626_POKEMON_BOUFFALANT
- V0627_POKEMON_RUFFLET
- V0628_POKEMON_BRAVIARY (fly instead of jumping)
- V0629_POKEMON_VULLABY
- V0630_POKEMON_MANDIBUZZ
- V0636_POKEMON_LARVESTA
- V0637_POKEMON_VOLCARONA (float instead of jumping)
- V0647_POKEMON_KELDEO
- V0647_POKEMON_KELDEO_ORDINARY
- V0647_POKEMON_KELDEO_RESOLUTE
- V0648_POKEMON_MELOETTA
- V0648_POKEMON_MELOETTA_ARIA
- V0648_POKEMON_MELOETTA_PIROUETTE
And you, what other Pokémon would you like to see included in Pokémon GO?