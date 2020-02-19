POKÉMON GO: VICTINI AND MANY NEW POKÉMON ARRIVE?

There could be news coming soon on Pokémon GO, at least if we had to trust the usual data miners, which as often happens, analyzing the game code, anticipate some of the news potentially coming on the Niantic app.

In particular, some changes have been discovered regarding Pokémon, and the entry of new creatures, including Victini, Frillish, and Jellycent. In some cases, it is a simple update of the sprites, so the characters will be depicted in a slightly different way in the future (even simply closer or farther than the camera).

In other cases, there are instead real new entries in the game. Of course, it is up to you to take it all with the pliers, since it is not official information. In any case, find below the list of data miner discoveries.

V0494_POKEMON_VICTINI

V0570_POKEMON_ZORUA

V0571_POKEMON_ZOROARK

V0572_POKEMON_MINCCINO

V0573_POKEMON_CINCCINO

V0574_POKEMON_GOTHITA

V0575_POKEMON_GOTHORITA

V0576_POKEMON_GOTHITELLE

V0577_POKEMON_SOLOSIS

V0578_POKEMON_DUOSION (float instead of jumping)

V0579_POKEMON_REUNICLUS (float instead of jumping)

V0580_POKEMON_DUCKLETT

V0581_POKEMON_SWANNA (fly instead of jumping)

V0582_POKEMON_VANILLITE (float instead of jumping)

V0583_POKEMON_VANILLISH (floats instead of jumping and now evolves into Vanilluxe instead of Vanillite)

V0584_POKEMON_VANILLUXE (float instead of jumping)

V0585_POKEMON_DEERLING

V0585_POKEMON_DEERLING_AUTUMN

V0585_POKEMON_DEERLING_SPRING

V0585_POKEMON_DEERLING_SUMMER

V0585_POKEMON_DEERLING_WINTER

V0586_POKEMON_SAWSBUCK

V0586_POKEMON_SAWSBUCK_AUTUMN

V0586_POKEMON_SAWSBUCK_SPRING

V0586_POKEMON_SAWSBUCK_SUMMER

V0586_POKEMON_SAWSBUCK_WINTER

V0587_POKEMON_EMOLGA

V0602_POKEMON_TYNAMO (float instead of jumping)

V0605_POKEMON_ELGYEM

V0606_POKEMON_BEHEEYEM

V0608_POKEMON_LAMPENT (only collisions change)

V0609_POKEMON_CHANDELURE (only collisions change)

V0618_POKEMON_STUNFISK

V0619_POKEMON_MIENFOO

V0620_POKEMON_MIENSHAO

V0624_POKEMON_PAWNIARD

V0625_POKEMON_BISHARP

V0626_POKEMON_BOUFFALANT

V0627_POKEMON_RUFFLET

V0628_POKEMON_BRAVIARY (fly instead of jumping)

V0629_POKEMON_VULLABY

V0630_POKEMON_MANDIBUZZ

V0636_POKEMON_LARVESTA

V0637_POKEMON_VOLCARONA (float instead of jumping)

V0647_POKEMON_KELDEO

V0647_POKEMON_KELDEO_ORDINARY

V0647_POKEMON_KELDEO_RESOLUTE

V0648_POKEMON_MELOETTA

V0648_POKEMON_MELOETTA_ARIA

V0648_POKEMON_MELOETTA_PIROUETTE

