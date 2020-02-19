POKEMON GO: FOSSIL POKEMON ARE HATCHING FROM 7KM EGGS

Niantic Labs reports an apparent oddity in the world of Pokemon GO: apparently only Fossil-type Pokemon are hatching from the 7 km eggs.

” It seems that something strange has happened to the Eggs that you can find in the friendship packs: only the Fossil Pokémon are hatching from the 7 km Eggs! “

The Fossil Pokémon Omanyte, Kabuto, Aerodactyl, Lileep, Anorith, Cranidos, Shieldon, Tirtouga, and Archen are now the only Pokémon to hatch from the 7 km Eggs.

These Fossil Pokémon will no longer hatch from 2km, 5km, and 10km Eggs

Riolu will now hatch from 10km Eggs

At the moment there are no other details but the developers have promised the arrival of other information shortly, remember that this month there are numerous Pokemon GO events in addition to Pokemon Day 2020 ( scheduled for February 27 ) so it is a period pretty busy for coaches.

The Pokemon GO Valentine’s Day event ended on February 17th, Niantic has yet to announce the plans for the next weekend but we can expect new 5 Star Raids and maybe a special bonus event to celebrate the friendship.