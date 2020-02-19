OPPRESSOR AND AGENT OF CHAOS IN THE FORTNITE SHOP WAITING FOR SEASON 2

Epic Games publishes clues about Fortnite Season 2 and they are all waiting for what we will see with the next important update of the famous Battle Royale scheduled for tomorrow, February 20. In the meantime, however, to paraphrase a famous phrase, the shop must go on, and here are new items for sale.

For example, the legendary Oppressor skin is available again, which you can take home at the price of 2000 V-Bucks, while for 1500 V-Bucks you will unlock the Agent of Chaos skin, which according to some will have an important role in the new season of Fortnite.

We also find Rustler and Wrangler available and all the football-themed skins are still in the shop. As far as objects are concerned, there are four picks: Chaos Scythe, Plasmatic Edge, Spurred Swinger and Utility Ax, and also two covers called Angled Fire and Black Ooze.

In the Daily Sales, on the other hand, we have the Maki Master and Scarlet Defender skins, along with other accessories for the players’ skins. Finally, the presence of six ballets should be noted: Around the Clock, Kick Ups, Switchstep, Air Horn, Jubilation and Red Card.

Will you buy something or keep your V-Bucks for Season 2? In this regard, on our website, you will find everything that is to be expected in Fortnite season 2.