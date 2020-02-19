NEW CLUES ABOUT THE BATTLE ROYALE MODE OF CALL OF DUTY MODERN WARFARE FROM INFINITY WARD

The Battle Royale mode of Call of Duty Modern Warfare has now become Pulcinella’s secret: we all know it will arrive, but the official announcement is still missing. Meanwhile, Infinity Ward is enjoying teasing users of the game by throwing clues on clues.

It seems quite clear, for example, that gas will have something to do with it. Already the Season 2 footage showed a gas circle that shrank more and more, and now the in-game store has been updated with a new set of bundles, one of which refers to a ” Toxic Event “.

It costs 1500 COD Points (about 15 euros) and includes a blueprint for the AX-40 sniper rifle, one for the M1911 pistol, a pendant and an emblem for the aforementioned Toxic Event. As you can see from the illustration that you find in the news, a gas ring that surrounds a city is shown. Yet another reference to Warzone?

As you know, in fact, in Battle Royale the map shrinks more and more over time. Gas could be the pretext for reducing the war zone in this case.

For the moment, in any case, we just have to wait. According to the latest rumors, the Battle Royale mode of Call of Duty should arrive in March, so there shouldn’t be much to reveal.