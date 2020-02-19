MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2: THE NEW ITALIAN STORY TRAILER FOCUSES ON THE MODALITIES

My Hero One’s Justice 2 will include several game modes, each of which will guarantee a unique experience, including the Story, Mission, and Arcade modes explained in detail below.

Story mode: Story mode will be playable from both a hero and a villain’s perspective, and will be faithful to the original anime. The scenario will feature exaggerated battles and spectacular filmed sequences, which will allow players to impose their own justice!

Mission mode: this mode allows players to manage their heroes’ offices. By completing the missions, players will be rewarded with money and glory, which will allow them to expand their teams and recruit their favorite characters.

Arcade mode: each character will be able to fight some preset battles, activating exclusive dialogues.

In addition, four other new characters have been confirmed that will be part of the final roster:

Gang Orca: one of the best heroes. Its mutant-like peculiarity allows it to invoke the strength of one of the greatest predators, the killer whale. Use his sense and advanced sound wave manipulation skills to defeat the bad guys.

Seiji Shishikura: Seiji is one of the best students of the prestigious Shiketsu high school. Its peculiarity allows it to freely manipulate raw meat, giving it a significant advantage against any living creature.

Camie Utsushimi: In addition to being a Shiketsu high school student, Camie is also one of the most promising aspiring heroines of her generation. His body can produce a mysterious fog, capable of altering the five senses of his opponent, weakening him.

Kendo Rappa: one of Overhaul’s henchmen specializing in melee combat. He is a formidable fighter who is always looking for stronger opponents and willing to put his own life into play in battles.

My Hero One’s Justice 2 will arrive on March 13, 2020, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.