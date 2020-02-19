MONSTER HUNTER RIDERS: MOBILE RPG IS AVAILABLE NOW IN JAPAN

Announced just a few weeks ago, the RPG Mobile of the famous Monster Hunter saga called Monster Hunter Riders is available today in Japan, both on iOS and Android. It is a free-to-play title with in-game purchases, which therefore follows what is now a consolidated business model.

The story takes place on the continent of Felicia, where humans and monsters live in harmony after 10 knights and their dragons defeated a great calamity that threatened the territory. Unfortunately, however, years later, there is a new threat looming.

Players will find many creatures from the Monster Hunter series such as Rathalos, Zinogre, Nargacuga, Glavenus, and others, and will be able to form their own team of knights to carry out the various missions. The combat system is new and includes several skills that do not compromise the fluidity of the game.

Much attention has been paid to the personalization of both the character and the monsters and all their various components. The protagonist will be the leader of the special guild known as the “Dispatch Observation Party”, and will have to command monsters and knights and solve the mystery that is undermining Felgia’s peace.

To learn more you can take a look at our preview of Monster Hunter Riders and the Monster Hunter Riders launch trailer that you can find on our site.