Mina The Island of Temptation is a stopping bikini beauty

The popular show series Temptation Island Finland will be launched on TV screens again on Wednesday, and now the singles on the show have been featured on social media. One of them is Miina, a 30-year-old from Helsinki.

Miina, who loves good parties and gentle people, is aiming for a Doctor of Education and has been single for about a year. On a visit to Temptation Island, she especially wanted friends and a great experience, if nothing else.

The seventh season of the popular Temptation Island Finland series begins on Wednesday as four couples return to Temptation Island’s temptations to test their true relationship with the lure of single singles.