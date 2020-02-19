LITTLE TOWN HERO: THE PS4 VERSION ARRIVES TOGETHER WITH THE PHYSICAL EDITION FOR NINTENDO SWITCH

The PS4 edition of Little Town Hero finally has an official release date: NIS America will publish it in the West together with the ” Big Idea Edition ” that you find in the photo attached to the news and the physical version for Nintendo Switch, on June 5th in Europe, as announced directly by the company.

The Big Idea Edition will cost $ 49.99 and will include a copy of the game, the artbook, a poster, a set of pins and the CD soundtrack, composed by Toby Fox. In Japan, however, both the PS4 version and the physical version of Nintendo Switch will be available about two months earlier, on April 23rd.

The digital edition game is already available since last October. The retail version will add a simpler level of difficulty, which weakens the attacks and defense of the enemies and makes the special effects caused by the enemies appear less often. The digital version, presumably, will receive this feature as an update on the day of release.

Little Town Hero is the new game from Game Freak, the authors of Pokémon Sword and Shield. The story tells of the young Ax, who discovers he can fight using the power of a mysterious stone, which transforms his ideas into attacks. If you want to learn more, take a look at our preview of Little Town Hero.