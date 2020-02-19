LEAGUE OF LEGENDS: THE NEW LIFE OF FAKER, PLAYER AND CO-OWNER OF T1

The GOAT LoL, Lee ” Faker ” Sang-hook, he is back to talk about himself, by signing a new three-year contract with its historical formation, T1, as announced by the Korean organization. Nothing new, apparently: the career and destiny of LoL’s most famous pro player have long been tied to T1.

This time, however, the job position being discussed is not only that of a simple player but even a co-owner of the same organization.

In the world of esports it would not be the first case: already Søren ” Bjergsen ” Bjerg, Danish player of LoL, became co-owner of the TSM towards the end of 2019.

Faker, therefore, will further extend his influence within the team that has seen him grow and establish himself on the international scene, becoming the leading figure of League of Legends.

The three Worlds in their pockets are there to prove it to us every day and for sure the thin figure remedied last year against the G2s can not cloud almost a decade of honorable service.

Joe Marsh, CEO of T1, said: ” T1 is excited to have Faker on the roster for the next three seasons. Since the start of T1, Faker has been the cornerstone of our team’s success and his immortal passion for this organization will continue to advance us now that he has become co-owner of T1 Entertainment & Sports. ”

Once the legend decides to retire, in short, he can count on a managerial role, to train the next generation of professional players.