Kim Kardashian dances on TikTok video – North got her mom to freak out

The reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian has said many times in different situations that she doesn’t dance. A woman does not want or know how to dance, which is why she never agrees to move on the dance floor, no one can dance to her.

Now, however, the mother of the family has taken comfort and participated in her daughter North’s TikTok video. In the video, Kim Kardashian dances with her daughter, which has fascinated her fans, especially since many people know that she hates all kinds of dancing.

The TikTok video application became one of the most popular applications in the world last year. TikTok videos are already featured in other social media applications, and many also post funny clips to the Instagram app, for example.