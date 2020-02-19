GTA 4 WILL RETURN FOR SALE ON STEAM ON MARCH 19TH WITH THE COMPLETE EDITION BUT WITHOUT MULTIPLAYER

In recent days we had told you about GTA 4 removed from the Steam store, which initially had revealed a sort of mystery. There were those who had speculated that Rockstar intended to sell the game exclusively on its store and launcher, but this is not the case.

As specified in fact by the company PR itself, the problem of GTA 4 concerned Games for Windows Live, the platform for which the game was originally created, and which is no longer supported by Windows, so it was necessary to find alternative ways to continue to sell the game.

It seems that the solution has been found and that GTA 4 will return on sale on the Valve platform from March 19, in its Complete Edition. Basically, if you already have the game in your Steam library, it will be updated for free and automatically to the Complete Edition which includes GTA 4 and Episodes from Liberty City. If instead, you have the physical version, you will receive a code for the update.

As there are no more Games for Windows Live, however, the game will no longer have multiplayer features, nor the leaderboards of course. Finally, probably for licensing reasons, RamJam FM, Self-Actualization and Vice City FM radio stations will be temporarily deactivated.

Mystery solved, therefore: GTA 4 returns to Steam from March 19th.